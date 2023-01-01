Guyana Amazon Warriors pick Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris for CPL

Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: West Indies’s marquee T20 event Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise Guyana Amazon Warriors picked Mohammad Haris and Saim Ayub for the upcoming edition of the tournament.

The 11th edition of the CPL will run from August 17 to September 25 with six teams fighting to get their hands on the coveted title.

Meanwhile, the CPL on Wednesday, revealed three teams have confirmed their fifth overseas player ahead of this year’s extravaganza.

Consequently, the five-time runners-up Guyana Amazon Warriors have bolstered their squad with the addition of Pakistan batting prodigy Saim Ayub and Mohammad Haris.

Saim rose to fame during this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL). He scored 341 runs in 12 matches, at a strike rate of 165.53 with the help of five half-centuries.

The left-handed batter, at the back of a scintillating domestic record, got his maiden call-up for the away T20I series against Afghanistan in March.

He opened the innings for Pakistan in the three-match series against Afghanistan and scored 66 runs in as many matches, including a sensible 49-run knock in the final fixture.

Additionally, the Warriors have also announced that Rahmanullah Gurbaz will not be available for some of this year’s CPL due to international commitments. Gurbaz will be replaced by Pakistan international Mohammad Haris for that period.

Notably, Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris will captain Pakistan Shaheens in the eight-team 15-match ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023, which is scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka from 14 to 23 July.

Haris-led Pakistan Shaheens squad was scheduled to depart in the wee hours of Tuesday from Lahore for Sri Lanka via Dubai to feature in the eight-team tournament.

Shaheens are slotted in Group B with India A, Nepal and UAE A. Shaheens will open their campaign on 14 July with a match against Nepal, after which they play UAE A and India A on 17 and 19 July, respectively.