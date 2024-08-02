Gwadar protesters end sit-in

F.P. Report

QUETTA: The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has decided to end its protest in Gwadar, Balochistan’s interior minister confirmed on Friday, after the two sides signed a seven-point agreement.

The BYC has been holding protests for almost a week at the Marine Drive in Gwadar and other areas to decry the alleged human rights violations against the people of Balochistan, enforced disappearances, and alleged extrajudicial killings of the Baloch people. “Negotiations between the Baloch Yakjehti Committee and the district administration have been successful and the organisers of the committee have agreed to end their sit-ins across the province,” Balochistan’s Interior Minister Mir Zia Ullah Langov said in a statement.

“I appeal to the people to protest, but do not damage the protest site, attack the forces, or hurt the common people,” he said, adding that the government would “not allow anyone to take the law into their hands under the guise of protest.” The seven-point agreement, was signed by Gwadar Deputy Commissioner Hamoo­dur Rehman and Dr Mahrang.

The statement said that the BYC would end its protest once all the protesters arrested by security forces in Balochistan and Karachi were released. “Protesters who have been sent to jail on judicial remand will be released by August 5 following court proceedings, the agreement stated. The Balochistan government will be in contact with authorities in Sindh to ensure the release of those arrested therein, the agreement stated, adding that all cases registered against the Raji Muchi (Baloch National Gathering) protesters will be withdrawn.

It, however, noted that cases related to the loss of lives during protests will not be dismissed. “All highways will be reopened as soon as the sit-in ends, two hours after which mobile network will also be restored”, the document said. A committee consisting of officials from BYC and the district administration will also be established, while all items confiscated from the protesters by the government will be returned within a week, it stated.