Haaland and James nominated for PFA player of year awards

LONDON (Agencies): Manchester City’s Erling Haaland is in contention to win the PFA player of the year award for a second successive year, while Chelsea’s Lauren James could win a historic double.

Haaland has been named on the six-player shortlist for the men’s category after scoring 27 goals last season to finish as the Premier League’s top scorer.

James’ selection in the women’s category means she could become the first woman to win both the PFA young player of the year and PFA player of the year awards in the same year.

The 22-year-old was on Monday named on the young player of the year shortlist. Haaland is joined on the men’s shortlist by team-mates Phil Foden and Rodri, while Chelsea striker Cole Palmer, Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard and Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins are also included.

On the women’s shortlist, James’ Chelsea team-mates Niamh Charles and Erin Cuthbert feature, along with Manchester City trio Yui Hasegawa, Lauren Hemp and Khadija Shaw. The award winners will be announced on Tuesday, 20 August.

Title holders have three players on the list, while Palmer’s season recognised

Haaland is one of three players from Premier League winners Manchester City on the six-person shortlist for the men’s award. Foden, a two-time PFA young player of the year, enjoyed a superb season under Pep Guardiola, scoring 27 goals, and became the the youngest player to win six Premier League titles.

Rodri, a European Championship winner with his country this summer, is included after consistently impressive displays in the heart of Manchester City’s midfield. Former Manchester City youngster Palmer is included after a superb debut season at Chelsea. The striker, who on Monday was also shortlisted for the young player of the year award, had more goal involvements than any other player in the league with 22 goals and 11 assists.

Arsenal’s Odegaard, who was also on last year’s player of the year shortlist, is recognised after providing eight assists from midfield last season, as well as scoring eight goals. Watkins’ excellent performances last season was recognised by his fellow players after he helped Aston Villa finish fourth in the Premier League. He scored 19 goals and provided 13 assists.

Chelsea and Man City players dominate women’s category The shortlist for the women’s player of the year is made up exclusively of players from Chelsea and Manchester City.

James is recognised for scoring 13 goals in 16 games to help Chelsea win the Women’s Super League. Cuthbert’s consistent performances in the Chelsea midfield as they won the title has been recognised by her fellow players as she makes the top six.

Chelsea captain Charles is also included after playing every league game last season to lead the Blues to the title. Manchester City’s Bunny Shaw makes the shortlist after she finished last season as the league’s top scorer with 22 goals – eight more than any other player.

Her team-mate Hemp, a four-time young player of the year, makes the senior shortlist for the first time after scoring 13 goals last term. The third City player on the shortlist, Hasegawa, is included after an impressive season in midfield and could become the first Japanese winner of the award.