Haaland scores twice as Man City thump West Ham

LONDON (Agencies): Erling Haaland scored twice in the Premier League for the first time in over three months as Manchester City hammered West Ham to equal their biggest win of the season.

Haaland followed up his header late in the first half by calmly chipping over advancing West Ham keeper Alphonse Areola after running on to a through ball from Savinho.

Savinho was arguably City’s best player. It was the Brazilian who forced their 10th-minute opener with a left-wing cross that deflected off Vladimir Coufal and left Areola stranded.

Phil Foden added a fourth, tapping home only his second league goal of the season after Kevin de Bruyne unselfishly set him up rather than attempting to mark his 400th City appearance in style.

West Ham did pull one back when Niclas Fullkrug turned home skipper Tomas Soucek’s cross 19 minutes from time but Crysencio Summerville wasted their best chance after that when he was off target with the goal at his mercy.

It was the first time City have won successive games since October and will at least allow manager Pep Guardiola to feel a corner is starting to be turned after the horror run that has led to the club’s Treble-winning boss questioning himself in a way scarcely imaginable for most of his nine-year reign.

In contrast, West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui remains under intense pressure. This defeat was not on the same scale as the five-goal home loss to Liverpool in the Hammers’ last game.

But former manager David Moyes’ presence in the stands was a reminder the east London outfit have not made the progress anticipated when the Scot left at the end of last season – and Lopetegui could yet pay the price for that.

Tentative steps forward but issues remain for City

City have started 2025 in the way they would have wanted and with League Two Salford visiting in the FA Cup next week, they have something to build on. But Guardiola will know their problems have not disappeared.

In a single moment, the impact Rodri’s absence continues to have on City was highlighted during a strange opening period.

As Rico Lewis struggled to deal with a bouncing ball from a West Ham half clearance, Mateo Kovacic got himself round to help, but without anticipating the danger posed by an onrushing Summerville.

When Lewis turned towards his own goal, Summerville pounced. It is easy to imagine Rodri getting across to cover, but Kovacic was in slightly the wrong place and lacked the pace to make amends.

For all the talk of Rodri returning before the end of the season – and at the very least for City’s Club World Cup campaign next summer – Guardiola knows his side will remain weaker without an adequate replacement.

Of the trio of highly rated players City have an interest in – Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush, Uzbekistan defender Abdukodir Khusanov and Atalanta midfielder Ederson – evidently the latter is most suited to City’s need.

But in all the cases, there is uncertainty over how much over the odds City would have to pay to lure someone in mid-season who is such a key figure for their clubs. Atalanta, for instance, are top of Serie A and aiming to be champions for the first time in their history.

These are issues for outgoing sporting director Txiki Begiristain and City’s executive team to resolve.

For now, Guardiola must hope a 10-day break until his side’s next league game offers a bit of respite from injury woes that kept Ederson, Ruben Dias and John Stones out of this game and had 39-year-old keeper Scott Carson warming up late on as Stefan Ortega received treatment for what appeared to be a back problem.

Areola’s gift

City have now beaten West Ham in 15 of their past 16 home Premier League encounters, and the Hammers are now without a win in 19 matches against this particular opponent, which is an unwanted club record.

Lopetegui is not responsible for that tale of woe but he wouldn’t need to be to know even an off-form City did not need presents.

Yet that is exactly what keeper Areola gave them in the final minute of what had been an encouraging opening period to effectively kill the visitors’ hopes of getting anything out of the contest.

Savinho’s left-wing cross was excellent, but it was obvious it was going to the far post. Inexplicably, Areola, in a central position, started to come for it even though there was no chance of him getting there.

The former PSG man, 31, checked himself after a couple of strides but by then it was too late. Haaland had an open goal to head into.

It was an outcome that would have compounded West Ham frustrations after Soucek, named skipper as Jarrod Bowen begins his recovery from a broken foot, turned an excellent chance wide after he had been picked out by Mohammed Kudus.

In addition, there was incredulity from the Hammers bench when referee Michael Salisbury blew for a foul by Summerville on Manuel Akanji when it seemed last season’s EFL player of the year had merely capitalised on the City defender taking too much time deciding where to pass the ball.

Without Salisbury’s intervention, Summerville would have been clean through. Lopetegui was furious. Guardiola’s reaction, to look down and rub his head, was a strong hint he felt his side had got away with one.

Haaland made sure City extracted maximum advantage.