Habib Metro Bank gives extra salary to staff, setting the bar high

ISLAMABAD: In times when whole of the world is bearing economic strains, let it be a huge fashion brand, construction companies, giant tech companies or banks. As anoutcome they are decreasing the ratio of workers in their firms. Many have also fired workers without paying them their salaries and many renowned firms are even exploiting their workers without paying on time in these hard economic times.

Whereas in Pakistan, Habib Metro Bank is setting the bars far high when it comes to financial performance and workers’ basic rights. This year Habib Metro Bank is on one of those banks which has astonished the banking industry by showing remarkable financial performance. It should be noted that Habib Metro Bank is the first and only bank in the history of Pakistan banking industry that has placed itself among the top profitable banks of the country.

Whereas last year Habib Metro Bank scored the eleventh position among the leading banks of the country when it comes to ‘profits.’ Habib Metro Bank has achieved this massive success in the time span on just one year. The bank is being praised for its remarkable financial performance and its banking policies.

The sources have stated the statistics of the profits made by Habib Metro Bank in just one year. In year 2020 the bank succeeded in making profit of RS. 8.26 billion profit in the time period of January till September.

On the other hand, last year the Bank managed to make profit of around RS. 4.14 Billion profit in same months. If the profits of two years is compared it is quite evident that Habib Metro Bank gained massive success in year 2020 by attainting more than double profit and depicting 100% growth in the profitability.

Habib Metro Bank has attained success through its remarkable financial policies but other than this Habib Metro Bank has also taken great care of its loyal workers during these hard times.

In time when organizations and industries have shown lowest levels of morality and ethnics, Habib Metro Bank has stood with its worker and gave an extra salary to all the staff to manage their expenses in harsh economic times. Other than this, through more research it was also revealed that Habib metro Bank is the single bank that provides basic facilities to its workers such as they give health insurance to all its workers.

This does not only includes the executive working class but health insurance is given to the gaurs and tea boys of the staff. This depicts that Habib Metro Bank has remarkable financial policies and its administration has also put humanity above profits. Habib Metro Bank is taking care of its staff like family instead of exploiting them.