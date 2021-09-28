HABIBMETRO signs agreement with Trellis Housing Finance Ltd.

F.P. Report

Karachi: HABIBMETRO Bank and Trellis Housing Finance Ltd signed an agreement to utilize “GharHo”, a platform that provides a digital and simplified application process to Pakistanis seeking Shariah-compliant home financing solutions. Users of the platform can log in to www.gharho.pk for initial information and screening, with HABIBMETRO SIRAT providing home financing to customers who qualify for the screening process and financing criteria.

The signing ceremony was attended by President & CEO of HABIBMETRO Bank, Mohsin Ali Nathani, Group Executive Retail & CDO, Ahmed Shah Durrani, Group Head Islamic, Adnan Fasih, Head of Information Technology, Syed Abu Tufail, Head of Consumer Banking, Babbar Wajid, Head Islamic Banking, Mohammad Khan, Head of Products – IBD, Asim Hameed and from the Trellis Housing Finance Ltd team, there was the Chairman, Nadeem Hussain, CEO, Jamshed Meherhomji and Head of Products, Zaid Naveed.

Speaking at the ceremony, Head of HABIBMETRO SIRAT Islamic Banking, Mohammad Khan said, “We are excited to collaborate with Trellis Housing Finance Ltd to simplify the journey of home finance customers. We aim to build upon and accelerate the momentum in the Shariah-Compliant housing finance ecosystem through this initiative.”

Trellis Housing Finance Limited CEO, Jamshed Meherhomji remarked, “Our vision is simple, har Pakistani ka GharHo, and such partnerships between fintech organizations and banks allow for great progress to be made when it comes to financial inclusion and access to enhanced experiences for the customer and the financial institutions. He added, “It’s a pleasure to partner with HABIBMETRO Bank and their forward-thinking team to offer Shariah-compliant home financing solutions.”

HABIBEMTRO SIRAT operates with a dedicated network of 43 branches and 218 windows, within HABIBMETRO Bank’s countrywide network of 450+ branches in more than 165 cities. SIRAT Islamic banking service is also available in the UAE, UK, and South Africa through HABIB Bank AG Zurich (parent bank of HABIBMETRO).