Hafeez gives hope to disappointed Kamran

LAHORE (APP): Senior batsman and all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez motivated Kamran Akmal who was feeling disappointed for continuous hard work to come back to national cricket.

Taking to Twitter, Mohammad Hafeez also gave him hope that he would be back soon in the field.

He wrote: “Obviously surprising, but you are a fighter & I am sure you will be back in the field soon. You inspired & evolved many so stay strong & positive. Believe in working hard as u always do. Best wishes,”.

Mohammad Hafeez made this tweet in response to Kamran Akmal’s disappoint after being left out of Pakistan cup. Kamran had earlier expressed disappointment after being dropped out of Pakistan Cup. He asked PCB and Director Domestic Cricket, Nadeem Khan to look into his matter.

The 38-years-old wicket-keeper batsman had played 53 Tests, 157 ODIs, and 58 T20Is for Pakistan. He also represented Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan Super League (PSL), Pakistan’s premium domestic tournament.