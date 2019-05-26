Hafeez Shaikh directs FBR to make tax collection process further easier

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh here on Sunday directed Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to make tax collection process further easier.

Chairing a high-level meeting to review budget proposals, Hafeez Shaikh asked FBR to initiate measures to widen the tax base.

During the meeting, FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi gave a presentation about the budget proposals for the 2019-2020. He proposed various steps to expand the tax base as well as increase revenue of the country.

The meeting was attended by the Adviser to PM on commerce Mr. Abdul Razak Dawood, Minister of State for Revenue Mr. Muhammad Hammad Azhar and other senior officials of Finance Ministry and FBR.

Earlier on April 23, Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Hafeez Shaikh had directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to seek advice from experts of different sectors and simplify the tax scheme for people.

Chairing a meeting regarding tax amnesty scheme, Shaikh had said tax scheme should be made convenient for the masses. “We want the maximum number of people to avail the scheme.”