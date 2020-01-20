Hafeez Shaikh to chair ECC meeting today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh will chair the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet today (Monday).

According to details, the ECC meeting is expected to deliberate on a six-point agenda in its session.

According to sources, the proposal to convert Lahore Garment City s debt into loan while the elimination of 5 percent tax on cotton boll will also come under discussion during the meeting.

The meeting will also review the supplementary grants of Rs 96.6 million to the Ministry of Education. The meeting may also approve supplementary grants of Rs 15 billion for the Ministry of Information Technology and Rs 450 million for Interior Ministry.