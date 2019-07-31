Hafeez Sheikh to chair ECC meeting today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh will chair the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting of the cabinet, on Wednesday (today).

The ECC meeting will analyze a five-point agenda and discuss the overall economic situation of the country.

The meeting will consider summary of LNG imports and running of the LNG terminals to their full capacity.

The Ministry of National Food Security and Research will brief the cabinet in details about the wheat reserves, and its supply and demand in the state.

The summary will be presented before the cabinet to set the support price for increasing domestic cotton production.

The ECC will inspect measures to curb cotton prices in the domestic market through imports.

Another summary proposing imposition of duty and taxes on the import of cotton will be considered in today’s meeting.

A new Economic Operators Programme of the Revenue Division will also be examined.