Hafiz Naeem opposes recognition of Israel

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman issued a strong warning during a press conference in Lahore, stating that any attempt to recognise Israel or join the Abraham Accords would face fierce resistance from the people of Pakistan.

He criticised India as a “terrorist state” and accused both India and Israel of collaborating in oppressive policies.

Rehman condemned the ongoing violence in Palestine and denounced the silence of Arab countries and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), calling their inaction “criminal.” He urged these nations to issue a clear warning to Israel to end its acts of terrorism.

Rehman also alleged that certain ministers in Pakistan were advocating talks with Israel to please the United States. He stressed that the true nature of the U.S. and Israel’s involvement in Palestine had become evident, and slammed figures like US President Donald Trump for presenting themselves as peace champions while funding Israeli aggression.

Demanding clarity, the JI chief called on the Pakistani government to publicly declare its stance on Israel.

Turning to regional matters, Rehman highlighted India’s continued oppression of Kashmiris and insisted that there can be no benefit in bilateral ties until the Kashmir issue is resolved. He dismissed the need for trade discussions, such as onion and tomato imports, and maintained that dialogue with India should be solely focused on Kashmir.

He went on to criticise the domestic political situation, alleging that democracy was being ridiculed, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, where he claimed seat allocations were being manipulated.

He pointed out that some political parties had their electoral symbols removed and their leaders jailed.

On economic issues, Rehman called recent reductions in electricity and fuel prices a “deception,” noting that the actual relief was far less than promised.

He also criticised the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), claiming that 25,000 employees were being supported at the nation’s expense.

He expressed concern over the deteriorating state of education and healthcare, and highlighted the struggles faced by farmers due to losses in sugarcane, cotton, and wheat crops. JI chief Rehman said government employees were being deprived of pensions while national institutions were being branded with names of political figures like Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

Rehman concluded by declaring that Jamaat-e-Islami would soon emerge as a major political force. He warned that if local governments are not elected by the people, it would amount to political thuggery. He also criticized the judiciary for its failure to enforce the Constitution and demanded that state institutions stop abducting citizens, warning that such actions would only fuel further corruption.