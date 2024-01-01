Hafiz Naeem proposes to mediate Pakistan-Afghanistan talks

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Jamaat-e-Islami emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman expressed his willingness to mediate between Pakistan and Afghanistan, underscoring the importance of dialogue over military action.

Speaking at the Tribal Peace Jirga in Peshawar, the JI head criticised the role of the United States in promoting terrorism in the tribal areas. He stressed that Afghan territory should not be used against Pakistan. He said that constitutional limits should guide governance in every institution to ensure peaceful resolutions to tribal conflicts.

Rehman underscored the need for the government to prioritise education, healthcare, and employment opportunities in the tribal areas, warning that the nation cannot be controlled through force alone. He stressed the Pakistani government to engage in dialogue with the Afghan Taliban, stating that negotiations are the only practicable solution for both nations.

Hafiz Naeem further offered Jamaat’s services in facilitating these negotiations.