Hafiz Naeem says JI won’t accept bill: Alvi thanks Fazl for foiling govt’s plan

LAHORE: Former President and PTI leader Arif Alvi called on Jamaat-e-Islami chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman in Lahore to discuss mutual cooperation and current political situation in the country.

After the meeting, Hafiz Naeem told media that JI will not accept proposed constitutional package announced by the government.

Arif Alvi claimed that the government wants to amend the constitution but this bill is not for amendments it is weaken the roots of the constitution.

Hafiz Naeem said holding of rallies in Islamabad is the right of all political parties. He said the present parliament wanted to amend the constitution but it is open secret that the majority of lawmakers came to parliament on Form 47.

JI chief said if a judicial commission is formed on Form 45, then half of the lawmakers will go home. Hafiz Naeem said if the constitutional bill is approved, the judiciary and the country will be left in a few hands. Arif Alvi claimed that Musharraf’s rule was better than current martial law. He said the present government has no mandate to amend the constitution.

The former president said that the situation in Balochistan is not good, the real political forces have been sidelined, due to which weapons culture has increased. Jamaat-e-Islami Deputy Emir Liaquat Baloch, Amir-ul-Azeem, Qaiser Sharif and others were also present on the occasion. Hafiz Naeem lauded Arif Alvi who never let the relationship break and their meetings continued even when ALvi was in the President House.

Alvi said in the amendment bill, the government is abolishing its 63-A section of the constitution to buy lawmakers votes. Alvi thanked JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman who has foiled the bill.