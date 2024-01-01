Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman urges JUI and PTI to reject proposed constitutional amendment

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) emir Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, Ameer has strongly criticized the ongoing discussions between the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) with the government over the proposed constitutional amendment.

In a statement on Friday, he urged both political parties to completely reject the amendment, stating that it serves only the interests of the current government.

Speaking on the issue, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman asserted, “The government is seeking to manipulate the judiciary and appoint a Chief Justice of their own choice.

“Both JUI and PTI should unequivocally reject this amendment.”

He emphasized that the timing and nature of the amendment would benefit the government more than anyone else, warning the opposition parties not to become part of what he described as the government’s “political game.”

Hafiz Naeem further argued that the proposed amendment, which includes changes to the judicial system and the selection process of the Chief Justice, was strategically crafted to serve the ruling party’s agenda.

“At this point, any such amendment will only benefit the government,” he remarked, calling on the opposition to resist the government’s maneuvers.

The JI leader also highlighted that no legislative process related to the judiciary should take place until Justice Mansoor Ali Shah assumes the position of Chief Justice.

“First, let Justice Mansoor Ali Shah become the Chief Justice, and then any judicial reforms or actions should be considered,” Hafiz Naeem added.