Hafizabad: Police rescue woman held captive by brothers

F.P. Report

HAFIZABAD: Police has rescued a woman from a house in Hafizabad who had been held captive by brothers in a small room for almost ten years, on Friday.

According to reports, the woman, identified as Naila Bibi, was kept captive in the house by two of her brothers over an inheritance dispute. One of the brothers of the rescued woman has been arrested.

The brothers of Naila Bibi only fed her once a week and did not clean her room. When she was rescued by police, the bed in which she was dwelling was covered with her own excrement.

Naila Bibi was cleaned up with the help of a neighbour and was sent to the hospital for a medical check-up. She appeared to be suffering from significant physical and psychological trauma from the captivity.