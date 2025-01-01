Haider Ali suspended due to criminal investigation in UK

F.P. Report

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has suspended national cricketer Haider Ali following a criminal investigation launched in the United Kingdom.

According to official details, Greater Manchester Police arrested Haider Ali three days ago. He was subsequently granted bail but has been ordered to appear again in two weeks. Haider Ali has denied all charges, describing the allegations as false. He has been barred from leaving the United Kingdom until the case is resolved.

The ongoing investigation concerns an incident that allegedly occurred during the recent Pakistan Shaheens tour of England. The PCB stated that Haider Ali has been provided with appropriate legal support and affirmed its full respect for the British legal system and judicial procedures.

In its statement, the PCB made it clear that Haider Ali will remain suspended from all cricket-related activities until the investigation concludes. The board emphasised the importance of the matter for the national team’s reputation and reiterated its commitment to transparency and adherence to legal standards.