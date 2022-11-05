Hailstorm, rain turn weather cold in several cities

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Hailstorm and rain in Takht Bhai on Saturday turned weather cold in the city and the adjoining areas.

Sudden fall in temperature has been witnessed in Takht Bhai due to rain and hailstorm. Residents of the area have expressed pleasure over the pleasant change in the weather.

On the other hand, light to moderate rain with strong winds and thunderstorms is expected in various cities of Sindh including Karachi starting next week.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said a series of western disturbances will enter the region and will remain until November 7.

Meanwhile, cold breeze in Lahore caused sudden change in weather due to which temperature has been dropped to 21 degree centigrade.