Haitians versus criminals and schemers

The UN Security Council called for those responsible for violence in Haiti to be held accountable and expressed deep concern at the country’s ongoing crises. The UNSC urged all political stakeholders to engage constructively to address Haiti’s fundamental drivers of instability to enable a path towards elections. According to reports, the UN Special Envoy for Haiti, Helen La Lime told the UNSC that the situation in Latin America’s poorest country remains fraught and highly politicized, and gang violence continues to plunge major urban centers into lawlessness. According to Lime, the Criminal armed groups have a stronghold on the economic and social lives of millions of children, women, and men, while their indiscriminate use of violence as a means to terrorize local populations in the fight to extend their territorial control is particularly repugnant.

The Republic of Haiti, a Caribbean nation, is continuously combating unending crises over the last several decades, including internal violence, political instability, humanitarian emergency, and natural disasters that had been hitting the poorest Latin American country one after another during the past. The poor nation had not completely rebuilt its infrastructure destroyed by the 2010 earthquake that another earthquake jolted the nation in August 2021. While nation’s elected President Jovenel Moise was killed by unknown gunmen in July last year. Haiti’s political crisis deepened after Chief Prosecutor accused Prime Minister Ariel Henry of his involvement in the assassination plot of former President Moise and ordered the judge to charge sheet the Prime Minister. However, the Premier sacked the Attorney and continued his rule by force despite calls for stepping down by the opposition. Presently, poor Haitians had been caught between the warring armed groups and schemers politicians fighting for control over the country. The UN Envoy was of the view that ongoing negotiations for a political settlement have reached a situation that demands a collective willingness to compromise by all stakeholders of the country. However, if a nation’s Premier assists the President’s killers, what about the statesmen, racketeers, and Chieftains challenging each other to grasp the power in the country.