Haji Ghulam Ali takes oath as KP Governor

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Haji Ghulam Ali on Wednesday took oath as new Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor.

Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Qaiser Rasheed administered the oath from Haji Ghulam Ali here at the Governor House. JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, federal ministers, provincial lawmakers, leaders of PDM parties and political and religious leaders attended the oath taking ceremony.

Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday appointed former JUI-F senator Haji Ghulam Ali as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s governor. The president approved the summary under Article 101 of the Constitution in line with the prime minister’s advice.

“In terms of Article 101 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973, the President is advised to appoint Haji Ghulam Ali as Governor of the Province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and sign the Commission of Appointment / affix the Green Seal,” read the summary. The president’s approval comes after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif nominated him for the slot.

The sources privy to the development said that the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties agreed on the name of JUI-F leader in a recent meeting. The post fell vacant since PTI leader Shah Farman stepped down soon after Shehbaz Sharif was sworn in as the prime minister in April this year. Since then Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has been serving as acting governor as per constitutional requirement but with limited authority.

