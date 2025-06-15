Hajj: A message of peace and unity

Dya-Eddine Said Bamakhrama

Hajj, the fifth pillar of Islam, is not merely a religious rite performed annually by Muslims, it is the greatest spiritual gathering known to humanity. It embodies the essence of unity and equality, bringing hearts together before bodies in a sacred season that transcends political boundaries, geographical divides and ethnic differences.

During this blessed season, Muslims from all corners of the world demonstrate how diversity can be a source of strength, not weakness, when they come together with shared purpose, hearts directed toward their Creator, and sincere intentions seeking forgiveness and unity. It is an eloquent annual lesson in tolerance and openness — one whose impact should extend beyond the spiritual realm to relations between nations and peoples.

We believe that Hajj is not only an individual obligation but also an annual opportunity to renew the values of Islamic solidarity and strengthen the bonds of brotherhood among nations. Just as pilgrims gather on the same plain, Muslims must also unite in the spheres of politics, dialogue and cooperation — for the benefit of their peoples and the stability of their homelands. Moreover, they must extend their hands with love and peace to all nations, as commanded by Allah.

Here, the significant role of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation becomes evident. As the collective umbrella organization for the Islamic world, it must serve as a platform to bridge perspectives, promote development and defend the causes and interests of its member states — foremost among them being the Palestinian cause and the challenges facing Muslim minorities around the globe.

Hajj teaches us that unity is not a choice — it is a necessity. The voice of wisdom resonates more powerfully when it emerges from a united stance and a shared vision.

From our diplomatic position, we see Hajj as an opportunity for the meeting of diverse Islamic cultures, the exchange of experiences and the deepening of cooperation among Muslim peoples. This is something all of us in diplomatic institutions must cherish and work to establish as a lasting value that transcends time and place.

My country, the Republic of Djibouti, through its balanced and moderate political positions and its membership of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, seeks to remain a bridge for communication and dialogue and a platform for coordination among Islamic nations on various issues. This stems from its belief that the major challenges facing our Ummah can only be overcome through unity of word and concerted efforts.

As dean of the diplomatic corps in Riyadh, I cannot fail to commend the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia — under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman — for their tremendous efforts in serving the guests of Allah. Hajj has become a global model in organization, crowd management and smart logistics, in addition to the outstanding healthcare and logistical services that ensure more than 2 million pilgrims can perform their rituals with ease, safety and peace of mind.

We ask Allah to accept the pilgrims’ Hajj, to return them safely to their homelands purified as on the day they were born, and to bless the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with enduring security, stability and prosperity. We pray He rewards its wise leaders abundantly for their efforts in elevating Islam and serving Muslims. We also ask Him to unify the ranks of the Ummah and inspire its leaders with wisdom and resolve in facing challenges and striving toward a future marked by peace and prosperity.

Courtesy: arabnews