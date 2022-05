F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Balloting for the people going to perform Hajj, 2022 on government expenses will be held in Islamabad at 3:00 PM tomorrow (Sunday, May 15), on Saturday.

According to the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Federal Minister for Communications Asad Mehmood and Federal Minister for Housing Maulana Abdul Wasay will be the chief guests on the occasion.

The ministry said that so far 63, 666 people had applied under the government scheme.