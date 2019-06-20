Hajj flight schedule likely next week

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony would issue Government Scheme’s Hajj flight schedule next week, an official has said Thursday.

Talking to APP, he said the details of Hajj flights would be available on ministry’s website immediately after the announcement, besides informing about their flight schedule, buildings, Maktab number and other relevant details through SMS and letters.

He urged intending pilgrims to benefit from ministry’s ongoing extensive training programmes as such programmes were most important for performing Hajj in accordance with the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

He also urged intending pilgrims to benefit from Hajj training material available at ministry’s website and ministry’s facebook link.

A pilgrim should go to Haji camp two days prior to departure of their flights. They would get identity bags and Pakistan flags free of charge. According to tentative schedule the month long pre-Hajj flights would be started from first week of July.