Elena Karaeva

A 26-year-old police officer has just been sentenced to prison. Yes, it is short and conditional, but it is an indelible stain on the quarry. The guilt of the law enforcement officer is that during the arrest of the suspect, an Egyptian, who jumped into the river to avoid control, the policeman, having already pulled him out of the water at night, said: “Damn arabchonok”.

The Egyptian, whom the patrol was chasing, tried to steal materials from the construction site, but since there were no surveillance cameras, it was impossible to prove the act in court.

Therefore, Themis decided to deal with the servant of the law. The Egyptian accused the law enforcement officer of being a “racist”, and the court found it proven.

Another policeman – by the way, the same age as the first – was less fortunate. He was returning home from service by train, in civilian clothes, he was recognized by those whom he recently detained, they were drug dealers who almost beat him to death. There were four who beat them. Passengers intervened only when the hooliganism began to provoke them. Someone managed to inform the policeman about the outfit, who took this whole “quartet” lukewarm.

And even the day before this incident, in one of the houses in a “sensitive” – as the French media write – area, on the staircase, where the price list of prohibited substances was displayed with indelible paint, an addition appeared: the price per head (in the literal sense of the word) guardian of the law…

So beheading costs half a million euros. If you th-row an iron blank on your head in order to kill – three hundred thousand. And if you shove a steel bar into a female police officer (the p-icture shows where and h-ow exactly), then you can get two hundred thousand euros.

Information about the price of demonstration executions first appeared on social networks, by pure chance, and only then, very reluctantly, the mainstream media reported about it.

The head of the relevant department, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanen, stamped his foot on duty and said that he “condemns those who write such things,” adding that he was completely “in solidarity with his subordinates.”

The subordinates, of course, are neither warm nor cold from the words of their superiors, they both work in dusty and old commissariats, and will continue to work in them, as they drove on patrol cars, whose mileage went over a couple of hundred thousand kilometers, and will continue to drive them…

And as they received extremely modest salaries, for which they risk their lives, protecting society and the country from various scum, they will continue to do so.

The unpopular, very unpopular today in France – as well as in Europe in general – a sense of duty again and again brings the police “to replace” in their stations.

Although they know that those whom they protect from troubles, to whom they come on call, whom they save, they, to call everything by their proper names, hate them.

This history is long-standing and traditional, deeply ingrained in culture: it is customary to despise “flickers” in France.

And it is considered right to admire bandits. This phenomenon and paradox is very well shown and dissected in French cinema. Almost always and in any film, the roles of bandits and criminals are the main stars: Alain Delon, Jean-Paul Belmondo, Yves Montand and Jean Gabin.

The role of commissioners is given to the much less attractive Burville or Lino Ventura.

Cultural figures have been playing this game of changing places of terms in the public consciousness for a long time, long enough to change the root system of morals. And the next stage was the destruction of one of the three main republican principles – equality.

Contrary to popular belief about equality of opportunity, in fact, there was (and is) in mind equality before the law. Despite and regardless of.

Judges (in France this community is called the magistracy) in connection with the massive immigration that began at the dawn of the 1980s, in the Mitte-rrand era, when considering cases, they began to listen to the arguments of lawyers more and more often than t-o the arguments of the po-lice and the investigation.

The number of extremely lenient sentences for fairly serious criminal offenses began to grow exponentially. An unspoken motto – “L-et’s give these (” poor poor people from the Maghreb “) people a second chance.”

The second chance became the third, then the fourth, and then the fifth – and so on ad infinitum. Repetitions of grave acts did not lead to either tougher punishments or toughened legislation.

Suffice it to note that the cases of juvenile defendants with terrible recidivism are considered in accordance with the code adopted back in 1946.

The judges, by the way, do not insist on tightening the screws at all – well, to “give another chance.” Parliamentarians who depend on voters, who hate the police, and despise justice (in order to at least be so similar to Delon or Belmondo), are chattering and sabotaging the tightening of laws.

The results of this general irresponsibility and total paralysis of political will are in the “price list” for the murders of police officers.

It is another matter that such a “no matter what happens” on the part of some and furious and uterine hatred on the part of others will sooner or later result (well, this is the logic of any latent confrontation) into a terrible social explosion. When the suburbs are on fire, these ethnic ghettos where AK-46s are as easy to buy today as a bun for breakfast.

And when the shooting starts, when the civil war – all against all – will pass from a cold stage to a hot one, then the words and arguments about who and in what circumstances called the illegal immigrant “arabchon” will cease to be at all relevant. And in the foreground for the French will come – without surprises, as usual – solely the salvation of their own skin.

And they, of course, at this moment will call the police for help.

There is no doubt about that. There is doubt as to whether the police will have enough resources and strength to quell this riot, and, most importantly, will they be ready to protect those who hated her for so long and so fiercely?