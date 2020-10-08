Halime Sultan dons stunning black Pakistani number as Turkish beauty takes fans by storm

Monitoring Desk

Turkish beauty Esra Bilgiç, who gained massive popularity after her astonishing performance in the smash hit TV series Resurrection: Ertugrul, has been cooperating with several of Pakistan’s most-loved brands, including a cricket club and a mobile network, ever since the historical drama started airing in Urdu on the country’s state-run television.

The 27-year-old bombshell, better known by her screen name Halime Sultan, has most recently signed with one of Pakistan’s top fashion retail brands “Khaadi.”

Taking to her Instagram account, Bilgiç shared a photo from the shoot with 4.5 million of her followers.

She selected a plain black Pakistani outfit combined with a gorgeous flower braid hairstyle as her fans flooded the post with thousands of likes and comments.

“Heres a bucket full of love from Pakistan❤️❤️,” said one user.

The deal comes after a similar agreement between a leading Pakistani fashion retail brand and two Turkish actors from the globally-acclaimed drama, Cengiz Coşkun and Nurettin Sönmez, who play Turgut Alp and Bamsi Alp on the show.

Often described as the Muslim Game of Thrones, the series is woven around 13th century Anatolia and tells the story prior to the establishment of the Ottoman Empire. It illustrates the struggle of Ertugrul Gazi, father of the empire’s founder.

The series illustrates the struggle of Ertuğrul and his warriors against a plethora of adversaries from the Knights Templar to Mongol invaders.

Courtesy: Yeni Safak