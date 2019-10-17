Halt of Indian atrocities in IOK demanded

F.P. Report

MUZAFFARABAD: A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Liberation Front led by Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja FarooqHaider Khan met United Nations Observers here on Wednesday and demanded to halt Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir.

Speaker Legislative Assembly Shah GhulamQadir, Minister Transport NasirHussain Dar, Liberation Front’s Abdul Hameed Butt, SaleemHaroon, Dr. TouqeerGillani, Abdul RaheemAndrabi and Raffique Dar were among the The delegation also demanded United Nations to should send its fact finding mission in occupied valley.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Raja FarooqHaider Khan said that we are ready to allow UN Observers to visit any part of Azad Kashmir while India is reluctant to allow foreigners and foreign missions to hide its atrocities.

He said we will continue to expose the real face of India to the world. “India has created humanitarian crisis in the occupied valley besides targeting civilians at Ceasefire Line. United Nations must take a serious notice of the situation and provide assistance to the Kashmiris for realization of their right to self determination”, Haider demanded.

The Prime Minister said that we couldn’t control the emotions of the people because people of this side of Line of Control (LOC) want to scrape this bloody line. “We respect the sentiments of the people of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) and thanked them for not crossing the LOC”, he added.

“It was painful for me to stop them; time will come when this bloody LOC will be scrapped ultimately. World is witnessing Indian inhuman acts in held valley as well as at Cease Fire Line (CFL)”, premier added. Raja FarooqHaider made it clear that there is no restriction on Kashmiris to cross the CFL. “We stopped JKLF people just to save precious lives but time not so far when we all will cross this bloody line”, he announced.

Earlier, JKLF delegation called on Prime Minister at Prime Minister House here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, representatives of JKLF Raffique Dar warned to break the Control Line if no progress was made to end Indian state terrorism in Occupied Valley. He demanded access of the international media to occupied valley.