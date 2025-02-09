Hamas Accuses Israel of Sabotaging Ceasefire Deal

Gaza City (February 9, 2025): A senior Hamas official has accused Israel of playing “dirty games” to collapse the ongoing ceasefire agreement, warning that such actions could jeopardize the fragile truce.

Basem Naim, a member of Hamas’s political bureau, told Al Jazeera that while the group is committed to overcoming challenges in implementing the agreement, Israel’s actions—such as delaying humanitarian aid and continuing attacks in Gaza—are deliberate attempts to undermine the deal.

Hamas has reportedly conveyed its concerns to mediators, including the United States, cautioning that ongoing Israeli violations could derail peace efforts. The truce, which was brokered by international mediators, aims to facilitate humanitarian aid into Gaza and secure the release of hostages and prisoners.

Source: Al Jazeera