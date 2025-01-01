Hamas accuses Israel of ‘slow killing’ of Palestinian prisoners

GAZA CITY (AFP): Hamas accused Israel of adopting a policy it described as the “slow killing” of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails after seven inmates freed on Saturday were admitted to hospital.

“The fact that seven prisoners were transferred to hospitals immediately after their release… reflects the systematic assaults and mistreatment of our prisoners by the Israeli prison authorities,” Hamas said in a statement, adding that it was “part of the policy of the extremist Israeli government, which pursues the slow killing of prisoners inside the prisons.”

Meanwhile Abdullah Al-Zaghari, head of the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club told AFP: “All the prisoners who were released today are in need of medical care, treatment, and examinations as a result of the brutality they were subjected to during the past months. There are seven who were transferred to the hospital.”

The Palestinian Red Crescent confirmed that seven inmates had been admitted to hospitals.