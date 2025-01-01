Hamas announces killing of its military leader Mohammed Deif

GAZA (AFP): Hamas on Thursday confirmed the death of its military chief Mohammed Deif, whose killing Israel had announced last year in an airstrike in Gaza.

“The [Ezzedine] al-Qassam Brigades announce to our great people the martyrdom of a group of distinguished fighters and heroic commanders… commander Mohammed Deif, chief of staff of the al-Qassam Brigades (and) commander Marwan Issa, deputy chief of staff,” the armed wing of Hamas announced.

Israel had accused Deif of being one of the masterminds of the October 7 attack.