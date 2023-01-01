Hamas leader apprises Fazl

PESHAWAR (Agencies): Hamas leader Dr Naji Zuhair on Saturday apprised Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman of the current situation in Palestine.

During their meeting, the Hamas leader shared insights on the conditions in Palestine and the ongoing Israeli aggression. The gathering was also attended by former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari, Senator Talha Mehmood, Mufti Abrar Ahmad, and Syed Salman Gilani. According to the JUI spokesperson, Dr Naji Zaheer, the Hamas leader, will take part in the Mufti Mahmood conference organized by JUI. Additionally, it is expected that the founder and former head of Hamas, Khalid Meshaal, will address the conference via video link.

Earlier on Tuesday, Fazlur Rehman commended the role of the Islamic scholars in the running government affairs. Addressing the workers’ convention in Multan, Rehman said: “The JUI-F has always struggled for the masses’ rights.

The JUI-F’s Million March had proved the party to be one of the country’s biggest political forces.” “We did not create obstacles for the power for which we were kept out of parliament,” Rehman rued. He made it clear that his party will stage protests if there is rigging in the upcoming elections. “We are not going to give away our rights if they are snatched,” he added.