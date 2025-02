GAZA (Reuters): The armed wing of militant group Hamas said on Friday it will release Israeli hostages Eliya Cohen, Omer Shem Tov, Tal Shoham, Omer Wenkert, Hisham al-Sayed and Avera Mengisto on Saturday.

Hisham al-Sayed and Avera Mengisto are civilians, who entered Gaza a decade ago and have been held there since.