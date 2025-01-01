Hamas officials say Israel delaying aid delivery to Gaza, may affect hostages’ release

CAIRO (AFP): Two Hamas officials on Wednesday accused Israel of delaying the delivery of vital humanitarian aid to Gaza, as agreed in the ceasefire deal, and warned that it could impact the release of hostages.

“We warn that continued delays and failure to address these points (delivery of key aid) will affect the natural progression of the agreement, including the prisoner exchange,” a senior Hamas official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Another official, also speaking on condition of anonymity, said the group had asked mediators to intervene in the issue.

Hamas officials said Israel was failing to send key aid items – such as fuel, tents, heavy machinery and other equipment – into the Gaza Strip, as agreed for the first stage of the ceasefire that took effect on January 19.

“According to the agreement, these materials were supposed to enter during the first week of the ceasefire,” the senior Hamas official said.

“There is dissatisfaction among the resistance factions due to the occupation’s procrastination and failure to implement the terms of the ceasefire, particularly regarding the humanitarian aspects.”

The two officials said the group raised the issue during an ongoing meeting with Egyptian mediators in Cairo on Wednesday.

“We hope and call on the mediators and guarantors to do everything possible to ensure that the occupation implements the terms of the agreement and allows the entry of these materials,” the senior official said.

The latest warning by Hamas comes as the group is expected to release three hostages on Thursday, including two women.

A further three hostages are set to be released on Saturday.

Israel and Hamas are currently implementing the first 42-day phase of a ceasefire that aims to end the war in Gaza.

Under the deal, seven Israeli hostages have already been released in exchange for 290 prisoners – almost all of them Palestinian, except for one Jordanian.