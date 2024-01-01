Hamas releases new video of Israeli hostage in Gaza

GAZA (AFP): Hamas’ armed wing published a video Saturday of a man identifying himself as an Israeli hostage held in Gaza since the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

In the video, whose date cannot be verified, a man addresses US President-elect Donald Trump in English and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Hebrew.

The video was released by the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, and comes after Palestinian Islamic Jihad, a militant group allied with Hamas, published clips of another Israeli hostage, Sasha Trupanov, earlier this month.

Trupanov, 29, is a dual Russian-Israeli citizen who was abducted with his girlfriend, Sapir Cohen, from the Nir Oz kibbutz near the Gaza border.

Militants seized 251 hostages during the attack, some of whom were already dead.

Ninety-seven are still being held, including 34 who have been confirmed dead but their bodies remain in Gaza.

The October 2023 attack resulted in 1,200 deaths, mostly civilians, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel’s retaliatory campaign has killed 44,382 people in Gaza, according to figures from the territory’s health ministry that the UN considers reliable.