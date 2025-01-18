Hamas says Israel ‘failed to achieve its aggressive goals’ in Gaza

GAZA (Agencies): Hamas said on Saturday that Israel had “failed to achieve its aggressive goals” in Gaza, a day before the start of a ceasefire and hostage release deal it agreed with Israel.

Israel “only succeeded in committing war crimes that disgrace the dignity of humanity,” the group said in a statement.

The group also said that the mechanism of the release of Israeli hostages it holds in Gaza would depend on the number of Palestinian prisoners Israel would free.

Hamas said the list of Palestinian prisoners to be released would be published one day before the exchange under terms of its ceasefire deal reached with Israel on Wednesday.

The ceasefire is set to come into effect at 0630 GMT on Sunday, the Qatari foreign ministry spokesman said.