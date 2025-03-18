Hamas says Netanyahu decided to ‘sacrifice’ Israeli hostages by resuming Gaza war

GAZA CITY (AFP) : A top Hamas official said Israel decided to sacrifice its hostages by re-launching massive military operations in the Gaza Strip Tuesday, shattering a period of relative calm since a January truce.

Benjamin “Netanyahu’s decision to resume war is a decision to sacrifice the occupation’s prisoners and impose a death sentence on them,” Hamas official Izzat al-Rishq said in a statement, adding that the Israeli premier was using the fighting as a political “lifeboat” to distract from internal crises.