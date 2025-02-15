Hamas says to delay next Israeli hostage release ‘until further notice’

GAZA (AFP): Palestinian militant group Hamas announced on Monday it would indefinitely postpone the next hostage-prisoner exchange under a fragile truce agreement with Israel, accusing it of failing to comply with its terms.

“The release of the prisoners (Israeli hostages), which was scheduled for next Saturday, February 15, 2025, will be postponed until further notice, pending the occupation’s compliance and retroactive fulfillment of the past weeks’ obligations. We reaffirm our commitment to the terms of the agreement as long as the occupation adheres to them,” Abu Ubeida, spokesman for Hamas’s armed wing the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, said in a statement.