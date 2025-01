CAIRO (AFP): A senior Hamas official told AFP that his group will provide on Friday the names of four women hostages to be freed the following day as part of a second release under the ceasefire with Israel.

“Today, Hamas will provide the names of four hostages as part of the second prisoner exchange,” said Bassem Naim, a member of Hamas’ political bureau, adding that the captives will be swapped for a group of Palestinian prisoners on Saturday.