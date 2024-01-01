Hamas says ‘welcomes’ UN general assembly vote for Gaza ceasefire

DOHA (AFP): Palestinian militant group Hamas said on Thursday it welcomed a UN General Assembly vote for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza, a symbolic gesture rejected by the United States and Israel.

Hamas said in a statement it “welcomes the adoption (on Wednesday) of the UN General Assembly resolution, supported by 158 countries, demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, enabling civilians in the (Gaza) Strip to have immediate access to essential services and humanitarian aid.”

The General Assembly adopted the resolution on Wednesday by 158 votes to nine with 13 abstentions.

It calls for “an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire,” and “the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages” – wording similar to a text vetoed by Washington in the Security Council last month.

Hamas, whose October 7, 2023 attack sparked the war in Gaza, said: “Throughout this aggression, we have consistently expressed our willingness to respond to any decisions or initiatives leading to a ceasefire.”

It blamed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the United States for the persistent fighting.

The Hamas attack resulted in the deaths of 1,208 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures. That count includes hostages who died or were killed while being held in the Palestinian territory.

Militants abducted 251 hostages, 96 of whom remain in Gaza, including 34 the Israeli military says are dead.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 44,835 people in Gaza, a majority of them civilians, according to figures from the health ministry that the United Nations considers reliable.