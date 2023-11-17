Hamas shattered Zionist regime’s ambition of ‘Greater Israel’: TLP chief

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Maulana Saad Rizvi stated on Sunday that the Zionist regime’s ambition of a ‘Greater Israel’ has been shattered by Hamas.

Addressing the Toofan Al-Aqsa March, Rizvi called on the Pakistan government to announce practical support for the Palestinians.

He also emphasised that global colonialists believed they had weakened Pakistan by burdening it with debt.

Rizvi underscored that it was time to protect the Qibla, and pledged to stand in opposition to ‘Greater Israel’.

The TLP chief also stressed that the time had come to demonstrate the power that Allah Almighty had bestowed upon Pakistan.

“We are prepared to unite all religious and political parties for the cause of Palestine.”