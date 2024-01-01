Hamdard Foundation Pakistan organized 2nd Hamdard Naunehal Conference

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Hamdard Foundation Pakistan organized the 2nd Hamdard Naunehal Conference held online via Zoom (social media platform) on the topic “Be careful, the flowers of morals should not wither”, presided over by Ms. Sadia Rashid President, Hamdard Foundation Pakistan.

Newly elected office bearers of all four Hamdard Naunehal Assemblies participated in the conference. Ms. Sadia Rashid participated in the conference from Hamdard Corporate Head Office. She was accompanied by Director Syed Muhammad Arsalan and the office bearers of Hamdard Naunehal Assembly Karachi. The office bearers from Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Peshawar, and Lahore joined the meeting through Zoom and shared their thoughts.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Sadia Rashid said that morality holds significant and essential importance in the establishment of a peaceful and progressive society. Advancement on the path of development is unattainable for any nation without the adoption of good morals and attributes. Throughout history, Allah sent prophets in every age to guide and teach humanity moral values.

Those who adhere to the teachings of these prophets contribute remarkably to the welfare of society and leave a lasting impact on people’s hearts. Among such distinguished personalities is Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said, who occupies a prominent place in our national history. His legacy includes providing mental and intellectual training to the youth, promoting their constructive and creative potential, and setting up a practical path to the realization of the dream of a bright and prosperous Pakistan.

Describing the aims and objectives of the Naunehal Conference, she said that the first Hamdard Naunehal conference was organized in 2023. This choice was influenced by the fact that January marks the birth month of Quaid-e-Naunehal Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said. Therefore, this month was chosen for hosting the Naunehal Conference, aiming to facilitate a meeting of all office-bearers from assemblies in all four centres and through sharing of ideas formulate a strategic plan for the future.

The young speakers Syeda Maryam Fatimah (Hamdard Public School Karachi), Atiya Al Wakil (Divisional Public School Lahore), Rida Nadeem (City English School Rawalpindi), Marwa Gul (Al Faisal Model High School Peshawar) and others said that the Holy Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) emphasized that morals serve as the embellishment of knowledge and worship.

On the Day of Resurrection, the actions of a believer will be primarily weighed on the scale, and nothing will hold greater significance than good conduct. When an individual succumbs to their animalistic instincts, it not only robs them of the spiritual vitality derived from a moral existence but also diminishes their intellectual capacity. Ultimately, these worldly passions become dulled, leading to societal decline.

Presently, moral corruption has infiltrated every aspect of our lives, whether in matters of worship, rights and duties, education and training, trust, honesty, sincerity, justice, honouring commitments, duty, or other esteemed values. However, we, the youth, are committed to following the teachings and examples set by visionary Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said. We aim to rectify these shortcomings within our society and aspire to elevate Pakistan to a position of global influence.

Quaid-e-Naunehal Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said stands as a distinguished example of high morals and civility. The institutions he founded for the betterment of the country and its people secured him a prominent position in national history. By attaining notable success through persistent efforts, Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said demonstrated to us that, with unwavering determination and sincerity, one can overcome challenging circumstances and emerge as successful.

Adhering to his teachings and ideals provides a pathway to contribute to the development and prosperity of our beloved country. Kindheartedness, goodness, and patriotism were his foundational values. All his life, he strived to follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

A patriot by heart, Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said undertook the task of preparing the youth of Pakistan to face future challenges and contribute to shaping the nation’s destiny. He dedicated his life to the mission of nation-building through the education and development of young minds. Following in the footsteps of reformers like Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, who initiated educational reforms for Muslims, Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said also built educational institutes and became Sir Syed’s successor. He established schools for children, including those who hail from rural areas.

He established Bazam-e-Naunehal, Hamdard Naunehal Assembly, and the published monthly Hamdard Naunehal magazine.

Additionally, he authored numerous travelogues for children. His practical efforts extended to the establishment of the city of knowledge and wisdom, Madinat al-Hikmah, and throughout his life, he strived and struggled for the promotion of education.

At the end of the meeting, Syed Muhammad Arsalan conveyed appreciation for the participation of all attendees.

He expressed the hope that the students would enlighten their peers about the life of the Pakistani martyr, Hakim Mohammed Said, and increase their knowledge base with continuous reading.