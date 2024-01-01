Hamid Khan calls 26th Amendment “PCO of democratic period”

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Lawyers leader Hamid Khan has termed the 26th Constitutional Amendment as the PCO of the democratic period.

Talking to media PTI Senator Hamid Khan said that all powers have been handed over and concentrated in specific hands.

Criticizing, Prime Minister’s Political Adviser Rana Sanaullah, Hamid Khan said that ” Rana Sana, a district level lawyer, has been dictating the Supreme Court of Pakistan”.

“Rana Sanaullah is telling, which judge will sit in the constitutional bench,” Hamid Khan said.

He demanded formation of the constitutional bench, which comprises of the Chief Justice and other senior-most judges.

He claimed that the 27th Constitutional Amendment being introduced for the military courts.

It is to be mentioned here that the Parliament recently passed the 26th Constitutional Amendment under which reforms introduced in judiciary according to which an office term of three years fixed for the Chief Justice of Pakistan and formation of constitutional bench in the supreme court and the high courts.