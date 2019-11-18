Hamilton loses podium over Brazil GP crash

ANKARA (Agencies): Mercedes team driver was dropped from third to seventh spot in Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix, facing a post-race punishment amid Alex Albon collision.

The Formula 1 said on its website that Spanish driver Carloz Sainz of McLaren scored his first podium after Hamilton’s drop as the 2019 Formula 1’s recent champion was given a five-second race penalty for crashing Albon of Red Bull Racing Honda.

“Behind, a great day for Carlos Sainz saw him make it from P20 at the start to P4, before later getting promoted to his first top-three finish after Hamilton’s penalty.

He finished ahead of the Alfa Romeo pair of Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi, with Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo sixth, Hamilton seventh, McLaren’s Lando Norris eighth, while Racing Point’s Sergio Perez and the second Toro Rosso of Daniil Kvyat rounded out the top 10,” Formula 1 said.

Hamilton had claimed third place in Sao Paulo but suffered a post-race penalty and the ranking in the Brazilian Grand Prix has been updated.

The 2019 Formula 1 World Championship is set to end with the Round 21 in the United Arab Emirates as the last race of this season. The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be held on Dec. 1.

Mercedes’ Hamilton previously secured the 2019 Formula 1 title in the U.S. Grand Prix.

The Mercedes team had already won the 2019 constructors title in the Japanese Grand Prix in October.

Here is the updated top 10 drivers in Brazil:

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) Pierre Gasly (Toro Rosso) Carlos Sainz (McLaren) Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo-Ferrari) Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo-Ferrari) Daniel Ricciardo (Renault) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) Lando Norris (Mclaren Renault) Sergio Perez (Racing Point Mercedes) Daniil Kvyat (Toro Rosso)

2019 driver standings:

Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain): 387 points Valtteri Bottas (Finland): 314 points Max Verstappen (Netherlands): 260 points Charles Leclerc (Monaco): 249 points Sebastian Vettel (Germany): 230 points

2019 constructor standings: