Hammad Azhar says Pakistan to come out of FATF’s grey list in 2020

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar said Pakistan will manage to come out of Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) grey list next year.

According to local news channel report, Minister said that Pakistan has targeted to complete all items on its FATF action plan.

He maintained that FATF has noted progress already achieved by Pakistan during the last one year and especially in the last four months. However, more work needs to be done as our action plan is perhaps the most ambitious and challenging ever handed out to any country, he added.

Hammad Azhar said a coordinated effort from all Regulators, LEAs, Federal and Provincial Government Departments is already underway in this regards.

Let it be known that FATF President Xiangmin Liu, while expressing satisfaction over steps against terrorism and corruption, had on Friday announced that Pakistan will remain on its Grey List till February 2020.