Hammad Azhar takes oath as federal minister

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former State Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar took oath as a federal minister in Islamabad on Monday.

President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath at a ceremony in Aiwan-e-Sadr to Azhar, who will keep the same portfolio.

Last month, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government passed a Rs7,022 billion austerity budget for the fiscal year 2019-20, setting ambitious tax collection targets to stabilise the economy. The budget was presented in the National Assembly by Azhar.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had indicated his decision to promote Azhar to federal minister during the budget session, praising his work in getting the budget passed.