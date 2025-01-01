Hamza Abbasi’s remarks on Hijab draw netizens’ ire

(Web Desk): Hamza Ali Abbasi, known for his roles in popular dramas such as ‘Pyare Afzal’, ‘Mann Mayal’, and ‘Alif’, has landed in hot water after making controversial remarks about the hijab during a podcast.

Apart from his acting career, Abbasi often makes headlines due to his religious opinions often involving a moderate aspect on Islam and its principles.

After marrying Naimal Khawar, Hamza announced an inclination towards religion, stating his intention to step away from mainstream media to focus on promoting Islamic teachings.

Recently, a podcast clip featuring Abbasi went viral, in which he discussed the concept of hijab in Islam. In the clip, he stated, “Is covering the head mandatory? No, it’s not mandatory. Surah Al-Ahzab mentions only once that the Prophet’s (PBUH) wives and household were instructed to cover their heads, and this does not apply to all Muslim women.”

This statement sparked a heated debate on social media, with many users labeling it as a ‘severe misinterpretation’ and heavily criticizing him. One user commented, “This person is unfortunate; he has his own fabricated interpretations. It’s sad when educated people fall prey to liberal ideologies.”

Another fan remarked, “Brother, don’t force your wife to wear a hijab, but don’t encourage other Muslim women to rebel through such misinterpretations either.”

Several users challenged Hamza’s statement by referencing a Quranic verse: “O Prophet! Tell your wives and your daughters and the women of the believers to bring down over themselves [part] of their outer garments. That is more suitable that they will be known and not be abused.” (Surah Al-Ahzab 33:59)

One fan, addressing Hamza directly, wrote, “His words hold no substance in the matter of religion. He belongs to the film and TV industry and should stick to that. He’s not someone who should speak on religious matters.”