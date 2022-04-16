Hamza Shehbaz elected as Punjab Chief Minister

LAHORE (APP): PML-N MPA Muhammad Hamza Shehbaz has been elected as Punjab Chief Minister after bagging 197 votes, here on Saturday.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and PML-Q, MPAs boycotted the election. Hence no vote was cast in favour of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari presided over the session and announced the result after voting process completed. While declaring the result the Deputy Speaker said, “Today democracy has won.” He further said that role of the lawmakers remained positive and he also remained steadfast.

Earlier, Dost Muhammad Mazari read out the rules and procedures for the election of chief minister and asked for the bells to ring for five minutes so that lawmakers could come inside the house.

As soon as the Deputy Speaker announced the result, lawmakers began shouting slogans in favour of Hamza Shehbaz. Soon after announcing the result the session was adjourned for 20 minutes for ‘Iftar’ and ‘Maghrib’ prayer.

Punjab Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz while delivering his maiden speech in the Punjab Assembly thanked the Allah Almighty on his election as Punjab Chief Minister. He said that for the last many days the nation was in chaotic situation.

He said that manhandling of Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari was actually an attack on the house. He paid tribute to the Deputy Speaker for holding the session bravely and courageously.

He said that democratic norms were ruined in the house which was very unfortunate and added that the house was turned into battle field for six hours. The doors of the assembly were closed for the honourable parliamentarians, he maintained. He thanked Aleem Khan, Jahangir Tarin, Hassan Murtaza and all others for their support.

He said that Imran Niazi had hoodwinked people for giving 10 million jobs.

Poor governance of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government led to 60 to 70 percent inflation in the country, he added.

He further said the PTI government had failed to bring any big project.

Hamza said that local body system was of utmost importance for heading towards progress and prosperity.

Related