Hamza wins gold medal in 26th Asian Junior U-15 Individual Squash Championship

PESHAWAR (APP): Promising Muhammad Hamza Khan clinched gold medal after securing victory against Joachim Chuah Han Wen of Malaysia in the 26th Asian Junior Under-15 Individual Squash Championship-2019 being played in Macau.

Muhammad Hamza Khan faced tough resistance at the hands of his rival from Malaysia Chuah Han Wen in the 48 minute battle before marching into victory at 3-1.

The score was 5-11, 11-7, 12-10 and 11-7. Haris Qasim and Hamza Sharif, both from Pakistan, got bronze medals for the 3rd position as Haris was beaten by Indian Veer Chotrani in straight sets, the score was 11-4, 11-9, 2-11, 11-9 and Hamza Sharif was edged past by another Indian Yash Fadte in a thrilling five sets battle, the score was 6-11, 11-8, 9-11, 11-7 and 11-7.

It is worth mentioning here that Muhammad Hamza defeated his Indian rival Parth Ambani in the semi-final in straight sets and apart from the Under-15 gold medal, Pakistan has fielded players in the Under-11, Under-13, Under-17 and Under-19 categories as well but the other players could not show their performance and were made an early exit.