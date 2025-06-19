Hanafi: Afghanistan committed to expanding regional economic ties

KABUL (TOLONews): Abdul Salam Hanafi, Administrative Deputy of the Prime Minister’s Office, during his speech in China emphasized Afghanistan’s policy of non-interference and called for expanded economic relations with regional countries.

Hanafi said that Afghanistan’s territory will not be used against any other country and expects other nations to refrain from interfering in Afghanistan’s internal affairs. Hamidullah Fitrat, Deputy Spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, stated: “Afghanistan does not allow any individual or group to use its soil for threats, and it does not interfere in the internal affairs of any other country. We also expect reciprocal behavior from other nations.”

Speaking at the Ninth China–South Asia International Expo, Hanafi also called for enhanced cooperation with Beijing and South Asian countries in the fields of mining, energy, transit, technology, and trade. He stated that Afghanistan can become a connecting bridge between Central, South, and East Asia.

Economic analyst Mohammad Nabi Afghan said: “China is a highly suitable market for us, and we must directly invite them—especially in key sectors such as infrastructure, electricity, and mining. These areas are vital because without solid infrastructure and energy, and with our mines being extracted in a disorganized manner, we cannot achieve self-sufficiency. We must establish mutual agreements with China and formally request the transfer of their machinery.”

Another economic expert, Qutbuddin Yaqubi, said: “Afghanistan can leverage these expos and its geopolitical location, particularly with China as a global economic and industrial powerhouse, to play a crucial and strategic role—and gain maximum benefit from such opportunities.”

In closing, Hanafi cited general amnesty, security provision, anti-narcotics efforts, and the launch of development projects as key achievements of the caretaker government.