Hanafi calls for action on expired medicines

KABUL (TOLOnews): Abdul Salam Hanafi, the Administrative Deputy of the Prime Minister’s Office, has expressed concern over the distribution of expired and low-quality medicines and kits by international organizations in Afghanistan. He has called on the World Health Organization (WHO) to prevent such practices.

According to a statement issued by the Arg, Hanafi raised this issue during a meeting with Hanan Hassan Al-Balkhi, the Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean of the World Health Organization (WHO).

“The distribution of expired and low-quality medicines and kits not only creates problems for patients but also damages the credibility of international organizations. This must be prevented,” said the Arg.

The Arg further said that the WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean promised to investigate this matter.

During the meeting, Hanafi also requested that Afghanistan’s seat at the WHO be assigned to a representative of the Islamic Emirate.

He emphasized that the Islamic Emirate is fully committed to eradicating polio in Afghanistan.

“We are committed to vaccinating all children, eradicating polio, and ensuring no child contracts the disease,” said Hanafi.

Afghanistan and Pakistan remain among the countries where positive cases of polio are still reported, and both nations have yet to fully eradicate the disease.

Other requests raised by the Administrative Deputy of the Islamic Emirate included facilitating visa issuance for Afghan patients, treating addicts and infectious diseases, establishing a specialized hospital for cancer treatment, enhancing the capacity of doctors and technicians, reactivating polio laboratories, and fully equipping them.

Afghanistan has faced extensive challenges in the healthcare sector in recent years.

A lack of resources, weak healthcare infrastructure, and reliance on international aid have left millions of Afghans without access to adequate healthcare services.

With one of the highest maternal and child mortality rates, Afghanistan urgently requires global attention to provide sustainable healthcare services, modern equipment, and improved training for healthcare workers.