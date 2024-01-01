Hanafi criticizes foreign interference in Afghanistan

KABUL (TOLOnews): Abdul Salam Hanafi, the Islamic Emirate’s deputy prime minister for administrative affairs, stated that the Islamic Emirate does not intervene in the affairs of other countries, and other countries should not interfere in the internal matters of Afghanistan.

Addressing a gathering of “Admiration for Outstanding University and Religious School Students” Hanafi added that if any country interferes in Afghanistan’s internal affairs, a similar action will be taken against that country.

“If anyone interferes in Afghanistan’s internal affairs and wants to destroy Afghanistan and torment the Afghan people, then our defense is based on our Islamic and international rights, and in that case, we will respond in kind,” said Abdul Salam Hanafi.

In his speech, Hanafi also called the concerns of countries over the existence of religious schools in Afghanistan “baseless.”

He emphasized that there is no difference between universities and schools, and no one is allowed to create a gap between these institutions.

He said: “Unfortunately, there are some school phobias. Alhamdullillah, this will not exist in Afghanistan anymore. Some of our neighboring countries still have not seen any schools but have school phobias. All their concerns are baseless.”

Neda Mohammad Nadim, the acting Minister of Higher Education, said at the meeting that religious and modern sciences are necessary for society, and the Islamic Emirate is committed in this regard.

“The Islamic Emirate will make Afghanistan prosperous in both religious and modern sciences. We assure the whole nation that we are committed to this goal,” he added.

Khairullah Khairkhwa, the acting Minister of Information and Culture, was also one of the speakers at the meeting. He emphasized the importance of enhancing the capacity of youth in the country.

He said, “The officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan are not sitting idly but are striving to enhance capacities and create working opportunities in the country.”

The administrative deputy of the Prime Minister’s Office continued to add that strengthening educational institutions is a priority for the Islamic Emirate, and that only these institutions can make Afghanistan self-sufficient.

According to information from Kabul University, approximately 60 scholars and outstanding students from the country’s universities and religious schools were praised at meeting.