Hanafi encourages Uzbek investors

KABUL (BNA): Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs, Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi, met with several businessmen and investors from Uzbekistan, including the head of Kunduz’s Spin Zar Company, Abdul Hafeez Faryad.

In this meeting, Nader Rustamov, the head of NR Energy Al-Falah Company, provided information about the visit of the delegation of Uzbek businessmen and investors to the Deputy Prime Minister.

He mentioned that the establishment of comprehensive security has created numerous opportunities for trade and investment in various sectors, sparking significant interest from foreign investors in Afghanistan.

Rustamov added that Uzbek investors are keen to invest in Afghanistan in sectors such as energy, textiles, oil and mining extraction, and the construction of production factories and infrastructure. He requested cooperation from the Islamic Emirate in this regard.

Meanwhile, Deputy PM, Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi welcomed the Uzbek businessmen and investors, appreciating their commercial activities in Afghanistan. He emphasized that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan aims to expand relations with neighboring countries and invites traders and investors, particularly from neighboring nations, to invest in various sectors in Afghanistan.

He further stated that the Islamic Emirate encourages all commercial activities from investors and foreign companies and is committed to providing them with all necessary facilities.